NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

Dhruv Advani scored 715 marks (99.99%) out of 720 in the NEET exam.

In the NEET UG 2023 exam, Dhruv Advani from Karnataka accomplished an amazing feat: with a score of 715/720 and a percentage of 99.99, he secured All India Rank 5 (AIR 5). Dhruv is notable not only for his exceptional performance but also for approaching NEET preparation in an unconventional way.

Dhruv Advani, a student at GR International School in Bengaluru, wishes to attend the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi after earning 99.4% in the science stream of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) class XII exam.

Dhruv in an interview with The Hindu said that he had never studied according to a set timetable. "My flexibility has always existed. On days before tests, there were even times when I spent four or five hours working without even opening my books. I'm very happy with the outcome.

Dhruv defines himself as a learner who pays great attention in class and promptly addresses any queries. This expertise allowed him to avoid having a backlog at the last minute. He has been interested in biology since the fifth grade and is now hoping to enrol at AIIMS. He said, "Reading NCERT is important to clear the exam," as he described his methods. "Mock questions, conceptual clarity of key topics, and test series questions played a major role in success."

Dhruv adopted a methodical approach, focusing on one topic or test at a time, as opposed to becoming overwhelmed by the lengthy syllabus.

Dhruv adopted a methodical approach, focusing on one topic or test at a time, as opposed to becoming overwhelmed by the lengthy syllabus.

“I didn't even open the Class 12 NCERT textbook until we started on those chapters. I would only look at it in parts -- for example exclusively at what is covered in the next test. This has been my strategy throughout because it is very easy to get overwhelmed,” says the NEET topper.

According to a notification from the National Testing Agency, 75,248 of the 1,31,318 students from Karnataka who applied for NEET are qualified to participate in the counselling procedure.

NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 at 4,097 different centres in 499 cities throughout the country, besides 14 outside India.