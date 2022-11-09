NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling 2022 registration ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, check steps to apply

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to close the registration for the NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling tomorrow - November 10, 2022. Before this, the registration for the NEET PG Mop Up Round Counselling was supposed to end today, however, MCC revised the schedule and the registration will now end on November 10, 2022, up to 11 am.

According to the official notice, "It is been decided by the competent authority that the internal seats of Central Universities i.e. AMU, BHU & DU and I.P. Universities (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital & ABVIMS & RML Hospital) shall be filled by All India Candidates after the exhaustion of Internal Candidates at the respective institutes in the stray vacancy Round."

Important dates to remember

Fresh Registration/Payment: November 8, 2 pm to November 10, 11 am. Payment Facility will be available up to 3 pm on November 10, 2022.

RESET Registration Option: Up to November 10, 9 am

Choice Filling & Choice Locking: Up to November 10, 11:55 pm as per Server Time Choice Locking from November 10, 3 pm to November 10, 11:55 pm, as per Server Time.

Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can do so via MCC's official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Mop Up Round Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'PG Counselling' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select 'Online Registration for Mop Up Round' option

Step 4: Candidates will now have to pay the fee after entering the required details.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future use.