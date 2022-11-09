Search icon
Noida school reopening news: Schools for class 1 to 8 in to reopen today, check guidelines for students, teachers

As per the new order issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas L.Y., the schools of the children will open from November 9 (today).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

File Photo

As the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a slight improvement in air quality index (AQI), the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has decided to reopen schools in Noida, Greater Noida areas for class 1 to 8 in from November 9 (today). 

Earlier, when the AQI in the city crossed the 400 mark, the rules of GRAP 4 were executed and online classes were started by closing the schools. As per the new order issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas L.Y., the schools of the children will open from November 9 (today).

Before the schools reopen, here is a list of guidelines released for students, teachers 

The District Magistrate has instructed officers to strictly control pollution.

All the students and the teachers have been instructed to follow the instructions of CAQM. 

As stage 4 of GRAP has been removed, all the conditions and regulations applicable to GRAP 3 should be kept in force on the ground.

The provision applicable in GRAP 3 including a conditional prohibition on construction and demolition activities should be followed. 

All the authorities and urban local bodies should ensure that mechanical sweeping, road washing, and water sprinkling are done regularly.

According to the order, all the authorities should make sure that according to the instructions received from CAQM, all projects and construction activities of more than 500 square meters should be compulsorily registered on the UP Environment Compliance Portal.

The local administration must regularly monitor the situation on the ground.

