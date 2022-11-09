Search icon
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Donation done during Chandra Grahan helps in getting rid of job and health-related problems.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Chandra Grahan 2022: Donating THESE things after lunar eclipse has benefits
The final total lunar eclipse of the year 2022 took place yesterday, and the following total lunar eclipse won't be seen for another three years. Many nations around the world, including Australia, North America, sections of northern and eastern Europe, most of South America, as well as India, were able to witness the lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan.

It is believed in astrology that any eclipse harms the lives of people. Therefore, donating some things after the lunar eclipse has special benefits. Donation done during the lunar eclipse helps in getting rid of job and health-related problems.

Let us tell you the benefits of donating things after the lunar eclipse.

According to religious scriptures, donations have special significance after the eclipse. Donate clothes and milk, etc as it will give benefits in child-related matters.

Moon is related to white objects. In such a situation, it is important to donate white-coloured items. Donating sugar or white clothes after the lunar eclipse ends domestic discord.

If you are looking for a job, then after the lunar eclipse, you can donate jewelery made of white pearls to someone. Donation of white pearls is auspicious because white pearls are considered to be the significator of the Moon.

If someone in your house is sick for a long time, on the day of the eclipse, put water in a glass vessel and put a silver coin in it. Now the patient should see his face in that water bowl. Then donate that bowl with coins.

According to religious beliefs, Akshat i.e. rice is an indicator of happiness and prosperity. In such a situation, milk and white rice should be donated after the lunar eclipse.

