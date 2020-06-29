MP Board Class 10 results likely to be out by first week of July, Class 12 results after July 15

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) is likely to release the results of Class 10 in the first week of July. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board had said that the results for Class 10 exams will be out by the last week of June but it has now been postponed to the first week of July.

The MP Board Class 12 results are likely to be declared by the third week of July.

Hemant Sharma, director of the MP Board (Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh) informed that the results for MP Board Class 10 may be released in the first week of July while the results for Class 12 may be out in the third week.

Sharma also informed that results for Class 10 will be prepared on the papers that were conducted before the lockdown. He also said that none of the students will be failed in the papers that were not conducted.

On MP Board Class 12 results, Sharma informed that the results may be declared in the third week of July.

However, he didn't confirm the dates and time of the MP Board 10th and 12th results.

This time, the result for Class 10 will be declared before Class 12.

The MP Board of Secondary Education had conducted some exams for Class 10 in Marc and remaining exams that couldn't be conducted were later cancelled. Hence, the evaluation of copies for Class 12 was completed in time.

On the other hand, pending examinations for Class 10 were held from June 9 to June 16. Therefore, the evaluation of these copies began on June 22 and is still underway. About 20 lakh answer sheets for Class 12 are to be checked. The evaluation is likely to be completed in 10 to 12 days and the result will be prepared after that.

The MP Board Class 12th Result will, therefore, be released after July 15.

This year, nearly 19 lakh students appeared in the 10th and 12th board exams.