Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

UPSC exams are a very tough nut to crack; lakhs of Indians sit for this exam. IAS officers are hand-picked officials who go through a rigorous selection process. Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for aspirants and their families. Similarly, today, we narrate the story of a medical student, an ex-IPS officer who turned her world upside down to fulfil her father's dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Mudra Gairola, an IAS officer, lives in the Uttarakhand district of Chamoli, specifically in Karnprayag. For now, her family resides in Delhi. Since she was a young child, IAS officer Mudra Gairola has excelled. IAS officer Mudra Gairola scored 97% in the twelfth board exam and 96% in the tenth. Kiran Bedi, the first female IPS officer in India, gave her an award in school.

IAS officer Mudra Gairola left MDS in the middle to begin preparing for the UPSC exam, her father's lifelong dream. Mudra Gairola, took the UPSC Civil Services exam for the first time in 2018 and made it to the interview stage.

In 2019, Mudra Gairola redid her UPSC interview, but she was not chosen in the end. Following this, in 2020, she was unable to pass the Mains exam.

Mudra Gairola, an IAS officer, retook the UPSC exam in 2021. This time, her efforts paid off as she became an IPS after passing the UPSC with a 165th rank. IAS officer Mudra Gairola accomplished her goal of becoming an IAS officer in 2022 by passing the UPSC with a 53rd rank.

Arun Gairola, the father of IAS officer Mudra Gairola, also aspired to become an IAS officer by passing the civil services examination. In 1973, he sat for the UPSC exam. He was unable to get through the interview at that point. His daughter finally achieved his dream.