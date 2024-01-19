Meet UPSC topper, Maruti Suzuki's 3rd worker who resigned as IAS officer after 25 years due to...

He also did a Master of Arts in Developmental Economics from Williams College, US. He did his schooling at The Doon School.

Maruti Suzuki, the biggest and best-selling automaker in India, is one of the most successful vehicle makers in the country. Today we will talk about RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki chairman and the former IAS official who left the coveted government job for Maruti Suzuki.

Osamu Suzuki, the owner of the Suzuki corporation in Japan, had previously stated in a 2015 interview that RC Bhargava is the reason the company is where it is now. The Indian government was looking for a joint venture partner in 1982 to produce an inexpensive car that would be accessible to the masses.

It was left to V Krishnamurthy and RC Bhargava to identify someone who could contribute to the same. They both proceeded to see the owner of the Suzuki, who quickly agreed to the ambitious project.

RC Bhargava worked closely on the project and took Maruti Suzuki to the heights it is today.

Bhargava had four brothers. Among them, he was the youngest. His father worked at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun as a paper technologist. He pumped all of his money towards his kids' schooling. RC Bhargava attended Doon School, a renowned school. He was a topper in science at Allahabad University in 1950. In 2015, Naresh Chandra, an IAS officer and his classmate, told Forbes that he was an accomplished athlete who enjoyed playing cricket, squash, and table tennis.

Following his graduation, he cleared the UPSC, the most difficult test in India. He rose to the rank of IAS officer and was the batch leader in 1956. He was an officer of the UP cadre. From 1974 until 1977, he worked as a secretary in the Ministry of Water and Power. In addition, he served as NTPC's founding director. Inspired by his work, Krishnamurthy extended an invitation for him to join Maruti. He was assigned to work at the cabinet secretariat, where he didn't enjoy his job. In the interview with Forbes, he explained that this was because the focus was on reaching a consensus on everything, thus brilliant ideas would be abandoned even if one person disagreed.

He joined Maruti in 1981. He was just the company's third employee. He was appointed on a one-year deputation, which the administration refused to extend. He had the option to either drop IAS or the company he founded. His IAS officership was rescinded. He was a performing officer and the top ranker in the IAS who was vying to become Cabinet Secretary. He resigned nonetheless. The very low pay then available to IAS officers was one of the factors in his decision.

He was 48 years old at that time. His salary was 2,250 rupees. Pension levels were even lower. He was in serious financial trouble, as was his wife. Thus, in 1982, he left the IAS. He was appointed as the joint venture's full-time director. Bhargava took over as the company's managing director in 1985, succeeding Krishnamurthy. In 1997, he announced his retirement. He is still the chairman, though. He is currently 88 years old. He works closely with cost effectiveness, product development, and other related processes. He plays a lot of golf and resides in Noida.

His reported annual pay is Rs 1.5 crore. In 2017, he received Rs 99 lakh. In 2016, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.