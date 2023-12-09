Headlines

Shantanu Bhamare proves his potential as a stellar actor with diverse projects in the pipeline

Shah Rukh Khan rushes to UAE to shoot this special sequence for Dunki after attending The Archies premiere

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India beat Canada 10-1 to enter quarter-finals

Meet star actress who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

WPL 2024: Complete squads of all five teams including auction picks, retained players

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan rushes to UAE to shoot this special sequence for Dunki after attending The Archies premiere

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India beat Canada 10-1 to enter quarter-finals

Meet star actress who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Youngest players from India to achieve No.1 spot in ICC Rankings

7 superfoods to increase heaemoglobin

IPL: Batters with most runs for Dhoni's CSK

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Shah Rukh Khan rushes to UAE to shoot this special sequence for Dunki after attending The Archies premiere

Lost his parents at 18, sold lipsticks, nail polishes in buses, lived in 1RK with brother; do you know this actor?

Chamak review: Paramvir Singh Cheema shines in this compelling revenge saga centred on Punjabi music industry

HomeEducation

Education

Meet star actress who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Keerthana didn't give up even after failing to clear the UPSC exam five times. On her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka. Before this, she had worked as a KAS officer for two years.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In movies and TV shows, we often see actors playing the role of  IAS officers, but in real life, it's rare for an actor to become one. Meet HS Keerthana, who was once a child actress and decided to stop acting to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Getting into the IAS through the UPSC exam is very tough. Many people give up in the middle and look for other government jobs. It becomes even more challenging when you're used to being famous, and people know you and want to meet you because you are a celebrity. But HS Keerthana faced these challenges head-on. She successfully transitioned from being a child artist in movies and TV shows to becoming an IAS officer.

Keerthana was a popular child artist who appeared in various daily soaps like Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Muddina Aliya, Upendra, A, Kanoor Heggadati, Circle Inspector, O Mallige, Lady Commissioner, Habba, Dore, Simhadri, Janani, Chiguru, and Putani Agent. 

Keerthana didn't give up even after failing to clear the UPSC exam five times. On her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka. Before this, she had worked as a KAS officer for two years.

Her journey is inspiring because she managed to balance her acting career in popular shows like Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Mudina Aliya, and many more while pursuing her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Her story teaches us that with determination and hard work, we can achieve our dreams even when faced with challenges. Keerthana's journey is a motivation for those who dream of becoming IAS officers.

Keerthana's journey from a KAS officer to achieving the coveted IAS officer rank exemplifies her determination and perseverance. Her story serves as an inspiration to those aspiring to navigate the challenging terrain of the UPSC CSE and achieve their dreams against all odds.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Shameless, disgusting': Tejasswi Prakash trolled for her thigh-high-slit dress, netizens say 'isko fashion nahi...'

Meet man who is planning to give his Rs 84000 crore wealth to his gardener, he is the heir of...

Get organized with Pen Holders: Check out best deals on Amazon

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

Meet 'right hand' of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Ratan Tata and other billionaire businessmen

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE