Meet star actress who cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Keerthana didn't give up even after failing to clear the UPSC exam five times. On her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka. Before this, she had worked as a KAS officer for two years.

In movies and TV shows, we often see actors playing the role of IAS officers, but in real life, it's rare for an actor to become one. Meet HS Keerthana, who was once a child actress and decided to stop acting to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Getting into the IAS through the UPSC exam is very tough. Many people give up in the middle and look for other government jobs. It becomes even more challenging when you're used to being famous, and people know you and want to meet you because you are a celebrity. But HS Keerthana faced these challenges head-on. She successfully transitioned from being a child artist in movies and TV shows to becoming an IAS officer.



Keerthana was a popular child artist who appeared in various daily soaps like Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Muddina Aliya, Upendra, A, Kanoor Heggadati, Circle Inspector, O Mallige, Lady Commissioner, Habba, Dore, Simhadri, Janani, Chiguru, and Putani Agent.

Keerthana didn't give up even after failing to clear the UPSC exam five times. On her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka. Before this, she had worked as a KAS officer for two years.

Her journey is inspiring because she managed to balance her acting career in popular shows like Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Mudina Aliya, and many more while pursuing her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Her story teaches us that with determination and hard work, we can achieve our dreams even when faced with challenges. Keerthana's journey is a motivation for those who dream of becoming IAS officers.

Keerthana's journey from a KAS officer to achieving the coveted IAS officer rank exemplifies her determination and perseverance. Her story serves as an inspiration to those aspiring to navigate the challenging terrain of the UPSC CSE and achieve their dreams against all odds.