Meet Ram Bhajan, Delhi Police head constable, studied 6 hours daily, cleared UPSC exam in 8th attempt with AIR (Photo: Twitter))

UPSC success story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 results on Tuesday. A total of 933 candidates have qualified in the UPSC CSE exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other officers. Among them was Ram Bhajan Kumar, who is head constable in Delhi Police. In this article, we will tell you about his UPSC journey and what inspired him to appear for the high-profile exam.

Who is Ram Bhajan Kumar? Delhi Police head constable Ram Bhajan Kumar is posted at a cyber cell police station. The 34-year-old has cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 667. This was his 8th attempt. Not only this, he is appearing for the UPSC preliminary exams to be held on May 28 to improve his rank. He belongs to Rajasthan. Kumar joined the force in 2009 as a constable.

Kumar managed at least six hours daily to study and bought study materials from Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. He used to apply for a month's leave and dedicate nearly 16 hours daily for preparations when exam dates were near.

Asked if he was inspired by anyone from his department, Kumar named Firoz Alam, who was a constable in the Delhi Police and after clearing the UPSC exams in 2019, became an ACP.

"After Alam sir secured rank, I got motivation to strive hard. He also made a Whatsapp group to encourage and motivate UPSC aspirants like me and others. He has been a constant support system till date," he added.

"It is a dream come true. This was my eighth attempt. Since I belong to the OBC category, I am eligible for nine attempts and this was my second-last," he said. On what kept him going despite failures over the last couple of years, he said his wife constantly encouraged him and became his pillar of strength.

(With inputs from PTI)