Meet future IAS Vaishnavi Paul, UPSC rank 62, this question in interview led to her selection

Vaishnavi Paul cracked the exam in her fourth attempt.

Vaishnavi Paul is one of the UPSC toppers. Her rank is an impressive 62.

She is from UP's Gonda district.

Since the UPSC results were declared yesterday, people have been thronging at her house to congratulate her. Her father is a businessman in the city. Her mother is a teacher.

Vaishnavi told Aaj Tak that she had herself promised to crack IAS exams. She said she got the motivation to become an IAS officer through the newspaper.

She did her education from the city's Fatima School. She did her graduation from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. She is doing her masters from the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

She was asked many questions in the interview. However, one question was really good. She was asked if she became a district magistrate and there is a lack of coordination between the former DM and SP, what will do.

She had confidently replied that she would restart her professional relationship with a positive approach.

