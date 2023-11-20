Headlines

Education

Meet Neeraj Jha, taxi driver's son who cracked JEE with AIR...

Know the inspiring story of Neeraj Jha who cracked IIT JEE in spite of facing several problems.

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Every year, millions of aspirants appear for the IIT entrance exam. The IIT Joint Entrance Exam is considered one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in the world. Aspirants start preparing for the exam in Class 9 or 10. 

Aspirants seek the help of top coaching classes to understand the syllabus and prepare for the JEE. While the preparations seem too expensive for middle-class families to afford, imagine how difficult it is for those aspirants whose family earnings are minimal. 

One such candidate, who overcame all difficulties and emerged victorious was Neeraj Jha. Neeraj Jha hails from Bihar and cracked the IIT JEE with an All India Rank 1217. 

Jha's father is a taxi driver in Kolkata and his mother was a homemaker. Although both of them had the bare minimum education, they were determined to provide their children with the best education that they could afford. 

Neeraj grew up in Kolkata and went to a good school. With his hard work and dedication, Neeraj Jha cracked the IIT Joint Entrance Exam and secured an AIR 1,217. 

