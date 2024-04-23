Meet Naima Khatoon, Aligarh Muslim University's first woman vice-chancellor in over 100 years

Despite its rich history, the university had never appointed a female vice chancellor until now

Naima Khatoon has made history by becoming the first woman to hold the esteemed position of Vice Chancellor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in over 100 years. Her appointment received the nod from President Droupadi Murmu.

Additionally, permission was sought from the Election Commission of India (ECI) due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in effect.

A senior official told news agency PTI, "Naima Khatoon, Principal, Women's College, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of AMU for a period of five years. The ECI has stated that the commission has no objection from the MCC angle to the proposal related to the appointment of the AMU VC subject to the condition that no political mileage be derived from it."

Dr Naima Khatoon earned her PhD in psychology from AMU and joined the university as a lecturer in 1988. She later became a professor in 2006 and eventually assumed the role of principal at the Women's College in 2014.

Established in 1875 as Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College, AMU gained university status in 1920 under the Aligarh Muslim University Act. Despite its rich history, the university had never appointed a female vice chancellor until now.

Begum Sultan Jahan was the sole woman to have held a high-ranking position at AMU, serving as its chancellor in 1920.

AMU celebrated its centenary in September 2020, marking a significant milestone as one of India's oldest universities. With Dr Naima Khatoon's appointment, the institution takes a historic stride towards gender inclusivity at the highest administrative level.