Education

Meet man who failed in CA exam, wanted to become IAS officer, now makes Rs 150 crore per year by selling tea

Childhood friends hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak shared a history rooted in friendship.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

The majority of Indians believe that a hot cup of chai is essential to start the day, and there are many success stories linked to tea. One such story involves the introduction of the tea and snack-focused business model 'Chai Sutta Bar' in India by two friends, Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. 

Let's talk about Anubhav Dubey, whose story dispels the myth that success can only be gained by clearing the UPSC, enrolling in IITs, or IIMs. He built a multibillion-dollar tea company by selling tea.

Anubhav Dubey hails from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Anubhav's father is a businessman who had different goals for his son, wanting him to be an officer in the Indian Air Force. Anubhav Dubey was sent to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. Anubhav's ambition was to become a chartered accountant, but he realized that his passion lay in entrepreneurship prompted him to redirect his efforts towards business. He is currently co-founder of the multi-crore Chai Sutta Bar, a highly successful business.

Anubhav Dubey decided to give up his UPSC preparations in 2016 and pursue his entrepreneurial journey. Working together with Anand Nayak, the pair had to overcome a financial obstacle as they could only raise Rs 3 lakhs to start their tea business. Not to be defeated, they opened their first tea shop opposite to a girl's hostel. 

Anubhav and Anand struggled with constraints on marketing, interior design, and branding costs while working on a tight budget. Despite these obstacles, they cleverly opened their first location in Indore next to a hostel by using second-hand furniture and borrowed goods from friends. They did not have enough money for a printed banner, so they wrote 'Chai Sutta Bar' by hand on a small piece of wood. The younger audience responded especially well to the name and concept.

With the help of Anubhav and Anand, Chai Sutta Bar has grown to over 400 locations in 195 Indian cities. With a presence in nations like Dubai, the UK, Canada, and Oman, the brand has even made an impact abroad. Anubhav Dubey's net worth is reported to be at Rs 10 crore, while Chai Sutta Bar boasts an annual sales of about Rs 150 crore. Their journey from modest beginnings to such amazing success is a motivational example of their tenacity and entrepreneurial drive.

