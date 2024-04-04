Twitter
Education

Meet man, son of a famous actor, who cracked UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS officer, is posted as...

After IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan completed his studies he began working in a start-up which is when he also chose to give up acting as a career and began preparations for the UPSC exam.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 02:09 PM IST

There are many examples of children of famous actors joining the film industry, following in their parents' footsteps. There are only a few examples of children of film stars who choose a different career path for themselves and create an identity different from their parents. Today, we will tell you about one such man who decided to become an IAS officer rather than follow in his father's footsteps who is a superstar in the Tamil film industry. 

The man we are talking about is IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan who is the son of renowned Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth (actual name Krishnamurthy Narayanan). His father Krishnamurthy Narayanan, better known as Chinni Jayanth in Tamil cinema, is known for his comedy stints in 80s films starring Rajinikanth.

Since he was a child, IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan loved to perform at events and plays and continued to do theatre well in his adulthood. At the same time, he also completed his Bachelor's degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy. For his Master's degree, he went to the renowned Ashoka University. 

After IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan completed his studies he began working in a start-up which is when he also chose to give up acting as a career and began preparations for the UPSC exam. IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan indulged in self-studies for 4-5 hours a day and then worked the night shift. 

Thanks to his efforts, IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan cracked the UPSC exam with AIR 75 in 2015 and became an IAS officer on 2nd attempt.

For the unversed, IAS officer Srutanjay Narayanan is currently posted as the Additional Collector (Development) of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

