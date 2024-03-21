Twitter
Education

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam in 1994, became IAS officer, quit job after few years due to..

Arun Kumar believes that no aspiring candidate should lose out on the opportunity to clear the UPSC exam because of their financial conditions.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

There are many examples of people who have fought against all odds and have cracked the UPSC exam, one of the toughest entrance exams in India. It is a dream for many to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. However, it is very rare to come across someone who passes the UPSC exam and becomes an IAS officer but decides to give up the position to help others achieve their dreams.

Today, we will tell you about Arun Kumar, a former IAS from the 1994 batch, who tutors students for free as they cannot afford to go to an expensive coaching class. Arun Kumar quit his job as an IAS officer to teach underprivileged UPSC aspirants in Bihar. 

Arun Kumar believes that no aspiring candidate should lose out on the opportunity to clear the UPSC exam because of their financial conditions. 

Arun Kumar completed his studies at St Xavier's College in Ranchi and prepared for the UPSC exam without any coaching. Arun Kumar was an IAS officer for a while but after getting inspired by his wife Ritu Jaiswal, who is a social worker, Arun Kumar left his job to do something for society. 

Arun Kumar holds his UPSC classes in the morning outside by the banks of the river Ganges. Students from Purnia, Katihar, and Motihari take classes from Arun Kumar. Many of his students have successfully cleared the UPSC exam and are in respectable positions today. 

