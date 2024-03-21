Meet actress who worked in many hit films, quit acting to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR..

Actors are often seen playing the role of IAS officers in films and TV shows. However, there are only a few film stars who decide to give up their acting career to become an IAS officer in real life. Today, we will tell you about one such former actress who started her career as a child artist but then decided to leave the world of glitz and glamour to become an IAS officer.

The actress we are talking about today is HS Keerthana who faced all the challenges that came her way and went from being a child artist in movies and TV shows to becoming an IAS officer.

Many are unaware that HS Keerthana was a famous child artist who appeared in many TV serials including 'Karpoorada Gombe', 'Ganga-Yamuna', 'Muddina Aliya', 'Upendra',' 'A', 'Kanoor Heggadati', 'Circle Inspector', 'O Mallige', 'Lady Commissioner', 'Habba', 'Dore', 'Simhadri', 'Janani', 'Chiguru', and 'Putani Agent'.

When she grew up, HS Keerthana decided to be an IAS officer and appeared for the UPSC exam. She did not pass the exam on the first attempt but HS Keerthana kept working hard to fulfill her dreams and on her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka, for her first posting.

Before HS Keerthana became an IAS officer, she also appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2011. She served as a KAS officer two years after passing the exam and then pursued UPSC.

HS Keerthana is a live example of how determination and hard work can help one achieve their dreams, despite the challenges. Her journey is inspiring as she balanced her acting career while chasing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

