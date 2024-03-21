Meet actress who worked in many hit films, quit acting to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Man with Neuralink chip plays video game just by thinking, Elon Musk shares video

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

US strongly opposes China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh

Viral video: Woman's attempt to colour hair with chocolate ice cream shocks internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Man with Neuralink chip plays video game just by thinking, Elon Musk shares video

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

8 easy ways to boost confidence

7 Indian television shows banned in Pakistan 

Diabetes: 10 ways to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

This singer started singing bhajans at 6, mother's one decision changed life, then beat Taylor Swift, BTS to become...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, quit acting to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR..

Before HS Keerthana became an IAS officer, she also appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2011. She served as a KAS officer two years after passing the exam and then pursued UPSC.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:46 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors are often seen playing the role of IAS officers in films and TV shows. However, there are only a few film stars who decide to give up their acting career to become an IAS officer in real life. Today, we will tell you about one such former actress who started her career as a child artist but then decided to leave the world of glitz and glamour to become an IAS officer. 

The actress we are talking about today is HS Keerthana who faced all the challenges that came her way and went from being a child artist in movies and TV shows to becoming an IAS officer.

Many are unaware that HS Keerthana was a famous child artist who appeared in many TV serials including 'Karpoorada Gombe', 'Ganga-Yamuna', 'Muddina Aliya', 'Upendra',' 'A', 'Kanoor Heggadati', 'Circle Inspector', 'O Mallige', 'Lady Commissioner', 'Habba', 'Dore', 'Simhadri', 'Janani', 'Chiguru', and 'Putani Agent'. 

When she grew up, HS Keerthana decided to be an IAS officer and appeared for the UPSC exam. She did not pass the exam on the first attempt but HS Keerthana kept working hard to fulfill her dreams and on her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka, for her first posting.

Before HS Keerthana became an IAS officer, she also appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2011. She served as a KAS officer two years after passing the exam and then pursued UPSC. 

HS Keerthana is a live example of how determination and hard work can help one achieve their dreams, despite the challenges. Her journey is inspiring as she balanced her acting career while chasing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Citadel Honey Bunny: Prime Video announces Indian version of Russo Brothers' series starring Varun, Samantha, Kay Kay

Johnny Depp reacts after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse: 'This recounting differs...'

CAA row: SC asks Centre to respond within 3 weeks, next hearing on April 9

'He tried to...': Badaun double murder eyewitness shares chilling details

This film was first to earn Rs 500 crore at box office, not Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement