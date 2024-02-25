Meet lawyer who topped class 10, 12, CLAT, college, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching to become IAS officer

She took the CLAT examination and became the topper. She got admission to one of the most reputed law colleges in India, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore.

Some people have a habit of emerging as toppers in every stage and aspect of their lives, and it is not wrong to call them brilliant.

One such inspiring success story of an IAS officer and a topper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and gold medalist, Shraddha Gome.

Shraddha belongs to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father Ramesh Kumar Gome is a retired SBI officer and her mother Vandana is a housewife and is the biggest inspiration for Shraddha. She completed her schooling at St. Raphael’s H.S. School in Indore. She emerged as the topper in Class 10th and 12th. Thereafter, Shraddha chose to pursue her graduation in Law. She took the CLAT examination and became the topper. She got admission to one of the most reputed law colleges in India, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore.

During her graduation, Shraddha won 13 gold medals at her convocation by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. Thereafter, Shraddha worked as a legal manager with Hindustan Unilever Ltd for some time as part of its prestigious Unilever Future Leaders Program in London and Mumbai.

After finishing her graduation, Shraddha made up her mind to prepare for UPSC and chose her optional subject as law. Shraddha left her job and prepared for the examination without coaching by accessing the study material online and her notes from NLSIU.

She asserted in an interview that she used to study for 9-10 hours from the beginning. Shraddha appeared for the UPSC examination in 2021 and cracked it on her first attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 60.

In an interview, she talked about her study routine and strategy. “Even when I was giving UPSC, I watched movies, read my favourite books, played badminton and spent time with my family. Yes, when I sat down to study, I would concentrate fully on it. Then, neither TV nor mobile nor anything else”, she said.

Currently, she has been posted as the Assistant Collector, Ajmer, Rajasthan. IAS Gome is very active on social media and has 17.8k followers on Instagram.