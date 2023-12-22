Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Vin Diesel's ex-assistant accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Anti-Aging Diet: 8 foods that can help you look younger

10 animals slower than Tortise 

11 Vitamin E-rich foods for healthy hair and glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared tips for managing UPSC preparation alongside a full-time job.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer is the UPSC exam. To pass the test, a person study religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Himanshu Tyagi and his incredible journey from an engineer to an IFS officer.

Himanshi Tyagi hails from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi's story demonstrates the strength of self-belief combined with a calculated approach, showing that aspirations may come true even in the concrete jungles of corporate life. 

After cracking the GATE, Himanshu Tyagi, who graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the esteemed IIT-Roorkee, started working for Indian Oil. After five years into his corporate life, he decided to quit his job and started preparing for the UPSC exam. 

After that with her hard work and dedication, he cracked UPSC IFS in 2028. He appeared for the second time and cracked UPSC with AIR 25. 

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi has shared a few tips on the social media site ‘X’ to crack the UPSC Prelims 2024.

A 2020-batch IFS officer, Tyagi cleared the UPSC IFS exam in his second attempt with AIR 25.

He said Prelims are the “most unpredictable and difficult stage” of the UPSC exam.

“So, work hard now. 5.5 months left. Focus on prelim prep if you haven’t cleared it yet. Tricks play an important role in prelims. Without them, it is impossible to crack prelims. Tricks would work only if your basics are strong. So, read as much as you can so that your tricks can work,” he wrote.

He also added, “Start solving mock tests and determine your own optimum no. Solve as many mock tests as possible. See what works for you, and what does not. Make your own strategy. No spoonfeeding. Solve an MCQ, and learn all associated concepts. Make notes. Revise them at proper intervals.”

Talking about his success mantra, the IFS officer wrote, “Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + LUCK… Everything is in your control except luck. So, work hard on what is in your control.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: 4 Infectious diseases that made news this year

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this superstar was first choice for Baazigar, rejected role due to…

Woman lists 10 grievances about Air India flight to Australia, airline reacts

India's biggest flop actor, only 1 hit in 15 years, father is a superstar, he is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE