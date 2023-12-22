Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi shared tips for managing UPSC preparation alongside a full-time job.

One of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer is the UPSC exam. To pass the test, a person study religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about Himanshu Tyagi and his incredible journey from an engineer to an IFS officer.

Himanshi Tyagi hails from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi's story demonstrates the strength of self-belief combined with a calculated approach, showing that aspirations may come true even in the concrete jungles of corporate life.

After cracking the GATE, Himanshu Tyagi, who graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the esteemed IIT-Roorkee, started working for Indian Oil. After five years into his corporate life, he decided to quit his job and started preparing for the UPSC exam.

After that with her hard work and dedication, he cracked UPSC IFS in 2028. He appeared for the second time and cracked UPSC with AIR 25.

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi has shared a few tips on the social media site ‘X’ to crack the UPSC Prelims 2024.

A 2020-batch IFS officer, Tyagi cleared the UPSC IFS exam in his second attempt with AIR 25.

He said Prelims are the “most unpredictable and difficult stage” of the UPSC exam.

“So, work hard now. 5.5 months left. Focus on prelim prep if you haven’t cleared it yet. Tricks play an important role in prelims. Without them, it is impossible to crack prelims. Tricks would work only if your basics are strong. So, read as much as you can so that your tricks can work,” he wrote.

He also added, “Start solving mock tests and determine your own optimum no. Solve as many mock tests as possible. See what works for you, and what does not. Make your own strategy. No spoonfeeding. Solve an MCQ, and learn all associated concepts. Make notes. Revise them at proper intervals.”

Talking about his success mantra, the IFS officer wrote, “Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + LUCK… Everything is in your control except luck. So, work hard on what is in your control.”