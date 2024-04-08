Twitter
Education

Meet IIT graduate, worked at Airtel, Coca-Cola, now hired by Byju’s for….

Prior to joining AESL, he was the Managing Director at Ashirvad pipes. He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Deepak Mehrotra
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Deepak has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee, an MMS from JBIMS, and has completed an Executive program from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA). Deepak Mehrotra is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in the FMCG, Telecom, and Education industries. With over 35 years of experience in executive roles, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive AESL's vision forward and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the education sector. 

Prior to joining AESL, he was the Managing Director at Ashirvad pipes. He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints. The appointment of Deepak Mehrotra is part of AESL's vision to enhance its offerings, expand its reach, and create a positive impact on the education landscape.

Byju Raveendran, Founder & Chairman, Byju's said, “As we enter the next phase of growth, it’s our pleasure to welcome Deepak to lead AESL. In his role as CEO, he will be responsible to deliver on our aggressive growth plan and to build on the significant momentum the company is currently experiencing. His business acumen and stellar record as the Managing Director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash BYJU'S into its next phase of growth and impact.”

Commenting on his appointment, Deepak Mehrotra expressed his enthusiasm for leading AESL into its next phase of growth. He emphasized the importance of leveraging technology and modern teaching methodologies to enhance the learning experience for students across the country. “I am honoured to join AESL, a pioneer in the education sector, and look forward to working closely with the talented team to deliver quality education and empower students to achieve their full potential,” said Mehrotra.

