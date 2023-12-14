Headlines

Delhi-NCR: Planning Christmas, New Year's Eve party? Prior permission required from DM's office, here's how to get

Meet IIT graduate who earns over Rs 15 lakh every day, working for Rs 600000 crore firm, his salary is…

Parliament security breach: 5th accused held, case under UAPA registered

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

West Bengal: 3 killed, 30 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses on workers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Parliament breach: Police reaches house in Gurugram, where four accused stayed before incident

Bhajan Lal to take oath as Rajasthan CM tomorrow; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony

Strongest Dhoni led CSK Playing XI in IPL history

8 Animals who never sleep

8 most beautiful airports in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Sanjana Sanghi says she finds box office pressure maddening: 'It takes away the power of the film' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate who earns over Rs 15 lakh every day, working for Rs 600000 crore firm, his salary is…

The genius IIT graduate we are talking about is Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IITs have given us some of the brightest minds of the last few decades. These IIT graduates are now leading multi-billion dollar companies across the globe. A bunch of the CEOs of these multinational giants are from IIT Bombay. Parag Agarwal, Nandan Nilekani, Vipul Goyal, are few of the popular IIT Bombay graduates. Apart from the people mentioned earlier, an IIT Bombay graduate is leading India’s second biggest tech company which has a market cap of more than Rs 600000 crore. The IIT alumnus is one of the highest paid CEOs in the country and he earns more than Rs 15 lakh per day. The genius IIT graduate we are talking about is Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys. Salil Parekh completed his Aeronautical Engineering from IIT Bombay and went to do his Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

Salil Parekh’s salary package went down by 21% for FY 2022-23, but he still managed to earn Rs 56.4 crore in the last fiscal year. This means the IITian earned Rs 15.4 lakh per day. In 2022, Infosys increased his salary by a whopping 88 percent. His annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore. After the hike, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which is over Rs 21 lakh per day. 

Salil Parekh took over the lead of Infosys from interim CEO U B Pravin Rao on 2 January 2018. Before joining Infosys, Parekh was a Partner at Ernst & Young. Since 2000, Salil was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's businesses.

Member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salil Parekh has around 30 years of experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From Start to Scale: Somil Nishar shares insights on scaling RPA initiatives for maximum impact

Major security breach in Lok Sabha, two persons seen jumping over benches, open tear gas canisters; watch video

Condom shortage to affect India’s National Family Planning Programme? Health Ministry responds

This genius’ brain was stolen after his death, was kept hidden for years, smuggled in a jar, he is....

Meet actor who has given 38 flops, 1 solo hit in 23 years, debut film was disaster, net worth is Rs 280 crore, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE