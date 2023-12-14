Meet IIT graduate who earns over Rs 15 lakh every day, working for Rs 600000 crore firm, his salary is…

The genius IIT graduate we are talking about is Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys.

IITs have given us some of the brightest minds of the last few decades. These IIT graduates are now leading multi-billion dollar companies across the globe. A bunch of the CEOs of these multinational giants are from IIT Bombay. Parag Agarwal, Nandan Nilekani, Vipul Goyal, are few of the popular IIT Bombay graduates. Apart from the people mentioned earlier, an IIT Bombay graduate is leading India’s second biggest tech company which has a market cap of more than Rs 600000 crore. The IIT alumnus is one of the highest paid CEOs in the country and he earns more than Rs 15 lakh per day. The genius IIT graduate we are talking about is Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys. Salil Parekh completed his Aeronautical Engineering from IIT Bombay and went to do his Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

Salil Parekh’s salary package went down by 21% for FY 2022-23, but he still managed to earn Rs 56.4 crore in the last fiscal year. This means the IITian earned Rs 15.4 lakh per day. In 2022, Infosys increased his salary by a whopping 88 percent. His annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore. After the hike, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which is over Rs 21 lakh per day.

Salil Parekh took over the lead of Infosys from interim CEO U B Pravin Rao on 2 January 2018. Before joining Infosys, Parekh was a Partner at Ernst & Young. Since 2000, Salil was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's businesses.

Member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salil Parekh has around 30 years of experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions.