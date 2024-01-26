Meet IIT graduate, promoted to CTO, hired by Rs 11634 crore company, he is…

For those who are unaware, Zepto was the first unicorn from India in 2023.

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest companies in the world and one such IIT graduate has now been elevated to a key role at a Rs 11634 crore firm. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Nikhil Mittal who has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of grocery delivery platform Zepto. As per Mittal’s LinkedIn profile, he was Zepto’s first employee and has been with the startup since its early days in February 2021.

As the CTO of Zepto, IIT graduate Nikhil Mittal will report to co-founder Kaivalya Vohra. “In an unbelievably short period of time and with frugality, Nikhil has built out a high performing engineering team from scratch and, more importantly, scaled himself to be an exceptional leader,” said co-founder Vohra.

For those who are unaware, Zepto was the first unicorn from India in 2023. The Mumbai based startup competed against the likes of Reliance-funded Dunzo, Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Tata’s BigBasket. Over the years, Zepto has raised close to $600 million from Nexus VP, Goodwater Capital, the StepStone Group, Y Combinator and several others. The startup was last valued at Rs 11634 crore.