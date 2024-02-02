Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job to become a monk due to...

Khurshed Btliwala completed his studies at IIT Bombay but rather than teach people math, he decided, more than 20 years ago, to help people teach meditation and find happiness.

Every year, many students across India begin their preparation for becoming an engineers after completing their class 12 exams. Many of these students dream of getting admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by clearing the IIT JEE exam. IIT is regarded among the best engineering colleges in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams.

After studying at IIT, students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

We are talking about Khurshed Batliwala who M.Sc. in Mathematics from IIT Bombay and is fondly called Bawa, a nickname he inherited from his IIT days. Khurshed completed his studies at IIT Bombay but rather than teach people math, he decided, more than 20 years ago, to help people teach meditation and find happiness.

"It was better to teach people meditation and make them happy rather than teach mathematics and make them miserable,” he said.

After graduating from IIT Bombay, Khurshed became an Art of Living teacher and became a monk. Khurshed loves music and plays the piano. He also runs the Cafe at the Art of Living Bangalore Ashram.

Khurshed is also a certified Cranio Sacral Therapist and has designed his own board game called Mumbai Connection. He enjoys teaching, imparting knowledge, and spreading happiness.

He has also organised several motivational and spiritual events for the Art of Living in India and abroad.

