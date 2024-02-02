Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

Bidding adieu to his acting career in the early 2010s, Sahil Khan decided to explore success as an entrepreneur by establishing his own fitness company.

Before stepping into Bollywood, stars come with a dream and purpose. But, very few people manage to achieve the success that they desire. Some people flop in Bollywood after coming into the limelight. But the surprising thing is that despite having a flop career, some actors still lead a luxurious life.

Actor Sahil Khan is a Bollywood actor who has many controversies to his name. But, despite the controversies and the flop career, Sahil Khan leads a luxurious life. About 21 years ago, Sahil entered Bollywood with the 2001 film 'Style'.

Sahil Khan was seen in the role of Amit Malik in ‘Style’. In those days, his role and style got a lot of popularity. This film also had stars like Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen, and Shilpi Sharma. After 'Style', he also made a lot of headlines with 'Xcuse Me'. After this, he did many films like 'Ramaa: The Saviour', 'Double Cross', and 'Aladin'.

Even though Sahil Khan made a lot of headlines after working in about 5 Bollywood films, his career did not last long in Bollywood. After giving 5 consecutive flop films, Sahil's name started being counted among the flop actors of Bollywood.

Unfortunately, Sahil's film career could not take off even after 'Style' and 'Xcuse Me'. He proved unsuccessful in making his mark in the industry. The weak story and role ruined his fortune. However, Sahil Khan definitely got a track from these films. He was quite popular among the youth.

Today, Sahil rules the entire film industry based on his physique. Although as an actor he is a flop in Bollywood, in the world of fitness he is the king.

You will be surprised to know that despite his film career being a flop, Sahil still lives a grand life. He is also a big name in the world of business. He is a fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber. He is known for raising fitness awareness and has won many awards in Mumbai. He has more than 3.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Sahil Khan’s journey towards his fitness empire started with his small investments in gyms across the country. He soon founded his own company called Divine Nutrition. The company sells fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.

According to several news reports, Sahil Khan’s business Divine Nutrition is worth over Rs 100 crore and he runs a successful gym chain across the country. The actor not only has a luxurious house but also has many luxurious cars like Mercedes, BMW, and Ferrari. He reportedly also travels in a private jet. It is estimated that Sahil Khan’s net worth is Rs 40-60 crore.

Sahil Khan has now once again started making appearances in TV shows and movies, and is working towards expanding his business empire. As for his personal life, Sahil Khan was married to Negar Khan. The couple got married in September 2003 and got divorced in July 2005.

