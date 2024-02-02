Twitter
Headlines

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

Private school in Delhi's RK Puram receives bomb threat

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

7 symptoms of cervical cancer

8 incredible benefits of dip exercises for upper body

World's most powerful countries: Here’s where India stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

Bidding adieu to his acting career in the early 2010s, Sahil Khan decided to explore success as an entrepreneur by establishing his own fitness company.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Before stepping into Bollywood, stars come with a dream and purpose. But, very few people manage to achieve the success that they desire. Some people flop in Bollywood after coming into the limelight. But the surprising thing is that despite having a flop career, some actors still lead a luxurious life. 

Actor Sahil Khan is a Bollywood actor who has many controversies to his name. But, despite the controversies and the flop career, Sahil Khan leads a luxurious life. About 21 years ago, Sahil entered Bollywood with the 2001 film 'Style'.

Sahil Khan was seen in the role of Amit Malik in ‘Style’. In those days, his role and style got a lot of popularity. This film also had stars like Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen, and Shilpi Sharma. After 'Style', he also made a lot of headlines with 'Xcuse Me'. After this, he did many films like 'Ramaa: The Saviour', 'Double Cross', and 'Aladin'.

Even though Sahil Khan made a lot of headlines after working in about 5 Bollywood films, his career did not last long in Bollywood. After giving 5 consecutive flop films, Sahil's name started being counted among the flop actors of Bollywood.

Unfortunately, Sahil's film career could not take off even after 'Style' and 'Xcuse Me'. He proved unsuccessful in making his mark in the industry. The weak story and role ruined his fortune. However, Sahil Khan definitely got a track from these films. He was quite popular among the youth. 

Today, Sahil rules the entire film industry based on his physique. Although as an actor he is a flop in Bollywood, in the world of fitness he is the king.

You will be surprised to know that despite his film career being a flop, Sahil still lives a grand life. He is also a big name in the world of business. He is a fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber. He is known for raising fitness awareness and has won many awards in Mumbai. He has more than 3.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Bidding adieu to his acting career in the early 2010s, Sahil decided to explore success as an entrepreneur by establishing his own fitness company.

Sahil Khan’s journey towards his fitness empire started with his small investments in gyms across the country. He soon founded his own company called Divine Nutrition. The company sells fitness supplements such as whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers.

According to several news reports, Sahil Khan’s business Divine Nutrition is worth over Rs 100 crore and he runs a successful gym chain across the country. The actor not only has a luxurious house but also has many luxurious cars like Mercedes, BMW, and Ferrari. He reportedly also travels in a private jet. It is estimated that Sahil Khan’s net worth is Rs 40-60 crore.

Sahil Khan has now once again started making appearances in TV shows and movies, and is working towards expanding his business empire. As for his personal life, Sahil Khan was married to Negar Khan. The couple got married in September 2003 and got divorced in July 2005.

READ | India's biggest flop film, made for Rs 105 crore, directed by superstar, was huge disaster at box office, earned only..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Meet IPS officer, who left high-paying job to prepare for UPSC exam, cracked it 4 times, is currently posted at...

Cold intensifies in Delhi after rainfall, more showers predicted in...

'Super seniors made....' Rishabh Pant recalls making India debut in 2017 alongside star-studded line-up

'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE