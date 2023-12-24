Meet IAS officer who quit after 15 years, then led several multi-crore firms, has also scaled Himalayas

Shailesh Pathak is also an accomplished mountaineer and has conquered a 6831-meter peak in the Himalayas and is an avid trekker.

Shailesh Pathak's journey is a source of inspiration for leaders in both public and private sectors. A graduate of the esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at Delhi University, Pathak pursued an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta in 1986. He began his career as an investment banker with ICICI and HSBC for four years before successfully entering the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) through the UPSC CSE in 1990.

In his remarkable 15-year IAS career, Pathak garnered national acclaim for executing impactful projects, many of which became models for other districts. During this period, he founded the State Infrastructure Development Company and served as its leader for three years. Pathak played a pivotal role in capital raising for various projects, including those focused on poverty reduction and orchestrated the restructuring of over 50 public sector companies.

Transitioning to the private sector after over 15 years in the IAS, Pathak assumed leadership roles, including CEO and MD, with prominent companies such as ICICI Venture, PE India Infrastructure Fund, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Bhartiya City Developers, and L&T IDPL.

Shailesh Pathak is also an accomplished mountaineer and has conquered a 6831-meter peak in the Himalayas and is an avid trekker. Recognised as the best all-round officer trainee during his Foundation Course at the civil services training institute Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Pathak holds not only an IIM degree but also an LLB and a Diploma in Ornithology (study of birds).

His accolades include the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an Emerging Indian Leader and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011. Pathak, a prolific author, has penned over 40 publications covering diverse topics such as finance, public policy, infrastructure, and cities.