Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

K Jaiganesh, who scored 156th on the UPSC 2007 exam, is a prime example of the power of ambition and persistence. He went from living in poverty to becoming an IAS officer.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Edited by

Many people hold the dream of becoming an IAS officer in high regard, but it takes years of preparation and commitment. One person's journey of overcoming setbacks and adversity stands out as an example of unwavering resolve and diligence. Tamil Nadu native K Jaiganesh broke down barriers by passing the difficult UPSC exam, demonstrating once more that unwavering determination can overcome any obstacle.

Originating from the small village of Vinavamangalam in the district of Vellore, Jaiganesh's modest upbringing laid the groundwork for his extraordinary journey. Jaiganesh, who scored 156th on the UPSC 2007 exam, is a prime example of the power of ambition and persistence. He went from living in poverty to becoming an IAS officer.

Jaiganesh started his academic career in a village school and went on to excel in polytechnic studies, earning an impressive 91%. At Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College, he continued his mechanical engineering studies. He was earning a pitiful 2500 rupees a month, had financial difficulties after moving to Bangalore for work. Still, this did not lessen his determination to study for the IAS exam.

Determining to succeed, Jaiganesh quit his work in Bangalore to concentrate on his IAS preparation, spending the 6,500 rupee bonus that his father had worked so hard to earn on study materials and notes from coaching centres. His determination was unwavering despite his initial failures in the IAS Prelims. He enrolled in free classes and sought advice at the All India Civil Service Training Center.

Jaiganesh had housing issues because of the training center's regulations, even though he qualified for the IAS Prelims and Mains. In order to finance his travels, he accepted part-time jobs as a "computer clerk" and "waiter." Although his poor English skills prevented him from succeeding in the Final Interview even though he made it to the IAS Mains. He kept going after greatness, unfazed.

Unfazed by setbacks, Jaiganesh accepted positions as a sociology instructor and enlisted in the Intellectual Bureau (IB). Every failure strengthened his will to succeed. Jaiganesh's unwavering dedication paid off in his final attempt. He performed exceptionally well in the interview, securing the 156th rank by talking about Tamil politics, history, and cinema.

