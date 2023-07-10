Headlines

Meet IAS Gaurav Budania, BHU graduate who cracked UPSC in his first attempt with AIR 13; know his success mantra

Gaurav Budania, who passed the test on his first try with an AIR 13 in 2020, is one such outstanding UPSC candidate to do so.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

One passes the UPSC, one of the hardest exams, after putting in a lot of effort and preparation. Even though some people take this exam numerous times before they succeed, few people pass it on their first try. Gaurav Budania, who passed the test on his first try with an AIR 13 in 2020, is one such outstanding UPSC candidate. Find out how he accomplished such a feat and the routes he took to success.

Who is Gaurav Budania?

Born and raised in Churu, Rajasthan, is Gaurav Budania. After graduating from high school, he passed the JEE test and earned a B.Tech. from BHU. After that, he pursued an MA in Sociology at a Bikaner university. He chose for preparing for the UPSC after receiving his postgraduate degree.

Gaurav is one of the exceptional applicants who passed the UPSC test on their first try. He achieved his goal of becoming an IAS on the first attempt because to the right approach. 

IAS Gaurav Budania's UPSC strategy

Gaurav advises that you should always restrict what information you use for the exam prep and adhere strictly to the plan. One needs these things in order to succeed. According to Gaurav, if you want to get ready for the UPSC, you must always advance with a better plan. Hard effort, the appropriate approach, thorough revision, taking notes, practising writing answers, and a positive mindset, in his opinion, are all crucial for success.

Gaurav Budania received a 12th place finish in the RAS 2018 test, which was conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, or RPSC, and a 13th place finish in the UPSC examination, which was carried out by the Union Public Service Commission. In just two months, he has achieved two top-level officer positions, making him possibly the first individual from Rajasthan to do so

