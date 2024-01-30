Twitter
Education

Meet first visually challenged IFS officer who cracked UPSC exam with AIR…

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Many people are not blessed with the luxury of good health in their lives. But despite being physically challenged, some of them don’t see this as a barrier and work hard to reach greater heights. Today we will reflect upon the story of Beno Zephine who despite being visually impaired, succeeded in the UPSC exam and became the first 100 % blind Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. 

Beno's story begins from her childhood who with unwavering courage tackles the challenges that come with being visually impaired. Furthermore, she never allowed her challenges to intrude on her dream of becoming an IFS officer.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Beno’s father is a railway employee and her mother is a housewife. Speaking about her educational qualification, she earned herself a Master's degree in English literature. This academic success laid the foundation for her inspiring future endeavors.

Interestingly, she had also worked as a probationary officer at the State Bank of India (SBI) while she prepared for the civil services exams.

Since her school days, Beno had made up her mind to join civil services. The unwavering support she received from her parents was instrumental in this journey. For this, she prepared by reading books written in Braille script. She learned and understood the subjects by listening to her subjects on the internet. If Beno has been able to create history, the first credit for it goes to her parents who played a pivotal role in her journey. 

All the hard work finally paid off as in June 2014, Beno cleared the UPSC exams and secured an all-India rank of 343. Beno's achievement is undoubtedly a beacon of hope for many people who are physically challenged. She has become an inspiration for thousands of people grappling with visual impairments and opens doors for others to keep pushing themselves and never let the challenges become a barrier to their dreams.

