HomeEducation

Education

Meet daughter of IPS officer, wanted to get government job, failed in first UPSC attempt, appeared again and…

With more than 50000 followers, Anupama Anjali is one of the most followed IAS officers on Instagram and netizens really admire the way she works and how she managed to reach this position after a major setback.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Government job aspirants in India have to work really hard and go through tough examinations before landing a job as an officer at IPS, IAS, IFS or other. These jobs aren’t easy and neither is the process to secure them. It takes determination, hard work, discipline and sacrifice to get a job as a high ranking civil servant after clearing the UPSC exam. A motivation from the mentor who has been through the process is an added bonus. Luckily a government job aspirant had that mentorship and now she is an inspiration to many as she is now serving the country as an IAS officer. The person we are talking about is IAS officer Anupama Anjali. With more than 50000 followers, Anupama Anjali is one of the most followed IAS officers on Instagram and netizens really admire the way she works and how she managed to reach this position after a major setback.

With an aim to get a government job, Anupama Anjali started preparing for the UPSC exam after graduating as a mechanical engineer. She faced a major setback in her first UPSC attempt as she failed, however she continued to work hard towards her goal. Anupama Anjali got the motivation from her father, who is an IPS officer. Her grandfather was also a civil servant.

After failing in her first try, Anupama Anjali worked really hard and appeared for the UPSC exam again. Due to her determination, she was able to pass the 2017 UPSC exam with an AIR of 386, becoming an IAS officer. After completing her training at LBSNAA, she was appointed as a Joint Collector in the Andhra Pradesh district of Guntur. She was moved to a different cadre after her marriage.

Anupama Anjali has been a great help to UPSC aspirants and from time to time she shares tips that can help in the preparation. Anupama believes that students get bored while preparing and it's very common. Therefore, one should take small breaks in between in order to refresh themselves. 

