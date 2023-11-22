Meet Charul Honariya, farm labourers' daughter who faced electricity, internet issues, cracked NEET with AIR...

Know the inspiring story of Charul Horaniya who cracked the NEET with none to minimal resources.

One of the toughest college entrance exams is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This is the only medical entrance exam in India. Millions of students prepare to appear for the exam.

Some even dedicated years to preparing for the exam, but not everyone is able to crack the exam. Today, we will talk about Charul Honariya, who was dedicated and hard work crack the exam at the mere age of 18 years old.

Honariya hails from a small village in Bijnor where her parents work as farm laborers. She comes from a village where girls were forced to drop out of school as they were married off at an early age. But her parents were always supportive of her education and provided her with all the facilities that they could afford to avail.

While preparing for the exam, she used to take online classes to study but due to poor electricity and internet facilities, she often faced problems in attending her classes. Nonetheless, it did not shake her spirit and she continued to focus on her studies.

Charul worked really hard and cracked the medical entrance exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 631 and came 10th in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Charul secured 98 in psychology, 97 in biology, and 95 in physics and chemistry in class 12. She earned an 80 in English. Her overall percentage was 93%.

Charul's story is truly inspiring and a motivation to all those aspiring to do big in life and achieve something bigger and better.

Even with so few amenities and resources she was able to crack the toughest and only, pan-India medical entrance exam with her sheer dedication and single-minded hard work.