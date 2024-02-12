JEE Mains 2024 result: NTA to declare JEE Mains session 1 result today, know how to check

The first session of JEE Main 2024 was conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) session 1 result today, February 12, as per date mentioned on the information bulletin of the entrance exam. Once released, candidates can download their scores on the official website when announced.

Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main scorecards.

JEE Main 2024 result date for session 1: February 12

Official websites: jeemain.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2024 session 1 result: How to check

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check your result.

BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) exam was conducted during the second shift on the first day of the exam while the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam was held on all the other days and in two shifts.

For both papers of JEE Mains, a total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered out of whom 11,70,036 appeared for the test, NTA has informed.

NTA is likely to announce paper 1 results first, followed by paper 2.

Ahead of the results, the provisional answer key of the exam was issued by NTA on February 6 and invited objections between February 7 and 9. The final answer key is also awaited.