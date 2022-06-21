NTA JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2022 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2022 out

The National Test Agency has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam 2022 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the JEE Main exam 2022 can download their admit card now.

In order to download the admit card, candidates will need their application number and date of birth or password to download NTA JEE admit card 2022.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 session 1: How to download

Enter Application Number

Enter Date of Birth

Enter Security Captcha Code

Submit to download your JEE Mains Admit Card 2022.

NTA will issue separate JEE Main admit cards for both sessions. JEE Mains session 2 registration 2022 was started on June 1.

