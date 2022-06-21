Search icon
NTA JEE Main Session 1 admit card 2022 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA has released the JEE Main session 1 admit card 2022 today at official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

The National Test Agency has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam 2022 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  Candidates who have applied to appear for the JEE Main exam 2022 can download their admit card now. 

In order to download the admit card, candidates will need their application number and date of birth or password to download NTA JEE admit card 2022.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 session 1: How to download

  • Enter Application Number
  • Enter Date of Birth
  • Enter Security Captcha Code
  • Submit to download your JEE Mains Admit Card 2022.

NTA will issue separate JEE Main admit cards for both sessions. JEE Mains session 2 registration 2022 was started on June 1. 

