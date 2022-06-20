JEE Main 2022 admit card likely this week: Official website, how to check

JEE Main 2022 admit card is to be released this week on the official website.

JEE Main 2022: JEE Main 2022 admit card is likely to be released this week at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held from June 23 to 29. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth or password to download NTA JEE admit card 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Session 1 admit card download link

Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth

Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout for further reference.

NTA will issue separate JEE Main admit cards for both sessions. JEE Mains session 2 registration 2022 was started on June 1. Check JEE Main admit card 2022 news and latest updates here.

Read: CBSE Board Results 2022 Term 2 Result date, time: Class 10th, 12th result SOON at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in