JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips expected to release TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check tentative exam dates

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips today - July 19, 2022. According to media reports, NTA is expected to make an announcement about the same through its official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. In addition to this, NTA is also expected to make an announcement about the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards today.

Once JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips are released, students would also be informed of the date and time of the release of the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card. They will also be able to download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips from the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in using their registration password and application number.

NTA has still not confirmed the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam dates. According to the notice issued by NTA in April, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam is expected to begin from July 21, 2022, however, media reports have said that the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam might begin from July 24, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Tentative dates of exam

NTA April Notice - July 21 to 30, 2022

Tentative dates - July 24 to 30, 2022.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam. All the dates mentioned above are based on media reports.

This is the second attempt for students for the Joint Entrance Examination. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 was conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022 and the results were declared for BE and BTech students on July 11, 2022. 14 students secured a rank in the 100th percentile in the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam.