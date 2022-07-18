Search icon
JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam to be held from July 21

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022: NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card and Exam City Slips for the JEE Main Session 2 exams soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the admit card JEE Main for session 2 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Before the release of the JEE Main session 2 admit cards, NTA will be releasing the exam city slips for candidates. 

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.  

JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 Result: Percentile

290 Around- 99.998- 99.9989 
284 Around- 99.996 
270 Around- 99.990 
267 Around- 99.952

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2” link on the home web page once released.
  • Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin without any mistakes.
  • JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Check your details on the admit card 
  • Download and take a print out of the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022. 
