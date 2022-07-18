JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, exam to be held from July 21

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the admit card JEE Main for session 2 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Before the release of the JEE Main session 2 admit cards, NTA will be releasing the exam city slips for candidates.

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 Result: Percentile

290 Around- 99.998- 99.9989

284 Around- 99.996

270 Around- 99.990

267 Around- 99.952

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download