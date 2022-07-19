CUET UG 2022 day 3 exam TODAY: Shift timings, exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts - Latest updates

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 Phase 1 (Day 3) is all set to take place today - July 19, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the CUET UG 2022 in two slots. The first slot will be held for 3 hours 15 minutes, while the second one will last for 3 hours 45 minutes. The candidates should report to the exam centre 2 hours before the examination begins. Once gates are closed, candidates would not be allowed in.

READ | CUET UG 2022: NTA released important notice for tomorrow's exam

Candidates must carry with them a hard copy of the CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket and with it, a valid photo ID for verification. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exams if they fail to carry these documents. The CUET UG 2022 exam will consist of multiple choice questions and five marks will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

READ | CUET UG 2022 Exam to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, direct link to download CUET UG Phase 1 Admit Card

CUET UG 2022: Exam guidelines that candidates should adhere to