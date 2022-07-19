Search icon
CUET UG 2022 day 3 exam TODAY: Shift timings, exam day guidelines, dos and don'ts - Latest updates

Candidates must carry with them a hard copy of the CUET 2022 Hall Ticket and with it, a valid photo ID for verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

File Photo

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 Phase 1 (Day 3) is all set to take place today - July 19, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the CUET UG 2022 in two slots. The first slot will be held for 3 hours 15 minutes, while the second one will last for 3 hours 45 minutes. The candidates should report to the exam centre 2 hours before the examination begins. Once gates are closed, candidates would not be allowed in. 

READ | CUET UG 2022: NTA released important notice for tomorrow's exam

Candidates must carry with them a hard copy of the CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket and with it, a valid photo ID for verification. Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exams if they fail to carry these documents. The CUET UG 2022 exam will consist of multiple choice questions and five marks will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. 

READ | CUET UG 2022 Exam to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, direct link to download CUET UG Phase 1 Admit Card

CUET UG 2022: Exam guidelines that candidates should adhere to 

  1. Candidates are advised to check the allotted session and exam centre on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card. 
  2. Candidates must reach the exam centre two hours prior to the commencement of the examination. 
  3. Each candidate will be allotted one seat with the roll number, check and occupy. 
  4. The seating arrangement is decided according to the CUET UG 2022 roll number order. 
  5. In case the invigilator asks, candidates should show them their CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket and ID proof. 
  6. For calculation or writing work, a rough sheet will be provided to the candidates.
  7. Candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall wearing their own face masks. One will be provided to them at the exam centre.
  8. Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after the duration of the exam is completed.
