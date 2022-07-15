CUET UG 2022 Exam to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, direct link to download CUET UG Phase 1 Admit Card

Students who want to download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 1 Exam can do it via the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Examination is all set to begin today - July 15, 2022. The National Testing Agency has said that the CUET UG Phase 1 Exam will conclude on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday).

Students who want to download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for the Phase 1 Exam can do it via the official website - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card has important details such as exam shift timings, venue, and other details on it.

CUET UG Phase 1 Admit Card Direct Link for Download

Notably, CUET UG 2022 exam timings will be different for everyone depending on their subjects, and NEET 2022, which is supposed to be held on July 17, 2022. Meanwhile, here are the exam day guidelines for everyone attempting the CUET UG 2022 Exam.

CUET UG 2022: Exam day guidelines

Students must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the exam begins. This especially rings true as several states in India continue to receive heavy rainfall.

Students must carry their CUET UG 2022 Admit Card with them or they will not be allowed to write the test.

In addition to the Admit Card, students must also carry a valid photo ID (if asked for).

Everyone must follow the Covid-19 safety protocols and avoid over-crowding at the exam centres.

Students must not carry any electronic gadgets like mobile phones, Bluetooth, etc.

For the unversed, CUET 2022 exam for Phase 2 will be held in August 2022 - August 4 to 20, 2022. CUET Phase 2 Admit Cards 2022 will be issued on July 31, 2022.