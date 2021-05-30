Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies in Western Railways, check details
India Railway Recruitment 2021: Indian Railways is inviting applications for 3591 Apprentice posts under Western Railway.
Sonali Sharma
Indian Railways is inviting applications for Apprentice posts under Western Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Railway, rrc-wr.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 24, 2021
Under this recruitment process, 3591 posts of Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, Dice, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refrigerator AC Mechanic, etc. will be filled.
India Railway Recruitment 2021 details
Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738
Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489
Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611
Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434
Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176
Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210
Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396
Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64
Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73
Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187
Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45
Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60
Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25
HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34
Mode of Selection: Selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both matriculations (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
Training Period: The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.
Stipend: Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments