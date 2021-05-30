Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies in Western Railways, check details

Indian Railways is inviting applications for Apprentice posts under Western Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Railway, rrc-wr.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is June 24, 2021

Under this recruitment process, 3591 posts of Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, Dice, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refrigerator AC Mechanic, etc. will be filled.

India Railway Recruitment 2021 details

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34

Mode of Selection: Selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both matriculations (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Training Period: The selected Applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year.

Stipend: Selected Candidates engaged as Apprentices will undergo Apprenticeship training for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend during the training at the prescribed rate as per extant rules governed by the concerned State Governments