Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Sailor posts under sports quota

Headlines

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

This man started his career as CA, now leads Rs 81,041 crore govt company as MD, CEO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

HomeEducation

Education

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Sailor posts under sports quota

The prospective candidates need to send their application for these posts on an A4 size paper in the prescribed format on or before the last date.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has brought out a notification, announcing vacancies for various sailor posts under the sports quota. Those enthusiasts who want to apply for the position in the Indian Navy can do so on the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in. It is to be noted that this position is only available for unmarried male candidates.

As per the notification, the recruitment drive is being organised to select sports personnel for such positions as Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruits (MR). The candidates can apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 offline.

The candidates should note that their application for the Indian Navy sailor posts must reach by March 7, 2021. The last date is relaxed for the candidates in the North East, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands. For them, the last date is March 14, 2021.

The prospective candidates need to send their application for these Sailor posts on an A4 size paper in the prescribed format. Candidates are required to send only one application form. In case they send more than one application, they will be disqualified from the recruitment.

As for the eligibility for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021, candidates must have cleared class 12 in any stream from any recognised institute to be selected as a Direct Entry Petty Officer. For the Senior Secondary Recruit, the criterion is the same. Candidates need to have a class 10 qualification or an equivalent of the same for recruitment at the Matric Recruit positions.

The candidates are required to have proficiency in sports for these positions. These can be team games, wherein candidates must have participated at international, national, or state level or represented a university in the inter-university tournament.

The candidates are required to have a minimum of the sixth position in senior nationals or third position in junior nationals/inter-university meets in case of individual events.

The candidates need to send their finished applications to "The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th Floor, Chanakya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters, Mod (Navy), New Delhi 110021" before the last date.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch SE 2 available at Rs 5,499 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock surpasses Jacques Kallis to achieve massive feat during SA vs SL clash

'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

Delhi university news: Ceiling of St Stephen's college hall collapses, falls on students

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE