Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Sailor posts under sports quota

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has brought out a notification, announcing vacancies for various sailor posts under the sports quota. Those enthusiasts who want to apply for the position in the Indian Navy can do so on the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in. It is to be noted that this position is only available for unmarried male candidates.

As per the notification, the recruitment drive is being organised to select sports personnel for such positions as Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruits (MR). The candidates can apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 offline.

The candidates should note that their application for the Indian Navy sailor posts must reach by March 7, 2021. The last date is relaxed for the candidates in the North East, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands. For them, the last date is March 14, 2021.

The prospective candidates need to send their application for these Sailor posts on an A4 size paper in the prescribed format. Candidates are required to send only one application form. In case they send more than one application, they will be disqualified from the recruitment.

As for the eligibility for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2021, candidates must have cleared class 12 in any stream from any recognised institute to be selected as a Direct Entry Petty Officer. For the Senior Secondary Recruit, the criterion is the same. Candidates need to have a class 10 qualification or an equivalent of the same for recruitment at the Matric Recruit positions.

The candidates are required to have proficiency in sports for these positions. These can be team games, wherein candidates must have participated at international, national, or state level or represented a university in the inter-university tournament.

The candidates are required to have a minimum of the sixth position in senior nationals or third position in junior nationals/inter-university meets in case of individual events.

The candidates need to send their finished applications to "The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th Floor, Chanakya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters, Mod (Navy), New Delhi 110021" before the last date.