Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for MTS, Steno posts, salary up to 25,500 - Check details

The Indian Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2.

The salary for selected MTS will vary from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, whereas the salary for selected Stenographers will be Rs 25,500. Candidates who are 10th and 12th pass can apply. The last date to apply is set at May 1, 2022 (30 days from the date of publication of the notification).

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

MTS (Messenger) - 4

OBC - 2

SC - 1

ESM - 1

Steno Grade-II - 1

OBC - 1

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit

MTS (Messenger ) - Students who are 10th Passed

Steno Grade-II - Candidates who are 12th Passed and can do dictation for 10 mins of 30 wpm and transcription of 50 mins in English, 65 mins in Hindi on computer.

Candidates participating in the recruitment drive should not be less than 18 and more than 25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Screening of Documents Written Exam Character Verification Medical Exam

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can submit offline applications as well. They can submit it with a self-attached copy of education qualification certificates, birth certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, two passport size photographs out of which one should be affixed on the right-hand corner of the application duly attested and one loose, one self-addressed envelope 9*4 inches with the stamp of Rs. 47/- to Send the Application Form, "The Establishment Officer, Headquarters 101 Area, PIN-908101, C/o 99 APO."