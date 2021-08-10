IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021: Bumper openings for graduates - Eligibility, salary and other details here

IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021: There are as many as 920 posts on offer at the IDBI Bank in different branches and offices of the bank on a contract basis. These are executive-level vacancies with salary up to Rs 29,000. The online registration began on August 4 and will end on August 18, 2021. The last date for printing of online application is September 2, 2021.

IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021 official notification reads, "Recruitments in IDBI Bank are strictly on all India basis by open competition and the Bank has not hired or authorized any agency or organization or any individual to recommend or recruit any personnel on its behalf or collect any money or commission or charges for recruitment or training or coaching, etc."

Candidates must note that the appointment of Executive will be on a contractual basis and would be initially for a period of 1 year and this may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for a further period of 2 years, subject to satisfactory performance, completion of assigned mandatory e-learning certifications and availability of vacancies.

Now, on successful completion of a period of 3 years of contractual service, such appointees may become eligible for appointment as Assistant Manager (Grade A) in IDBI Bank through a selection process conducted by the bank.

IDBI Executive Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Executives

No. of Vacancy: 920

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 category-wise details

UR: 373

SC: 138

ST: 69

OBC: 248

EWS: 92

Total: 920

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD).

IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021: Pay scale

1) Rs 29,000 per month in the first year2) Rs 31,000 per month in the second year3) Rs 34,000 per month in the third year of service

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

How to apply for IDBI Executive recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the IDBI website idbibank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ and ‘Current Openings’ links

Step 3: Click on the Executive post's link

Step 4: Enter all required details to create a profile

Step 5: Log in and upload documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a hard copy for future reference.

IDBI Executive recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection is based on online tests, document verification and Pre-Recruitment Medical Test.