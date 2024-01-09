ICAI Result 2023: CA Final, Inter November result declared, merit list available at icai.nic.in

These exams were held from November 1 to 17, 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the result for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate November 2023. Candidates can check the ICAI results available on icai.nic.in. To check the result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and registration number on the official website.

The ICAI notice reads, “results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

These ICAI exams were conducted from November 1 to 17, 2023. The direct link to check scores will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

ICAI CA Inter, Final results: How to check