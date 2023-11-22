Headlines

'Far from reality': Sara Tendulkar talks about deepfake photos of her on social media

'Being too greedy?': India legend questions Rohit Sharma's approach in World Cup 2023 final

‘We are so back’: Open AI co-founder shares image as he returns with Sam Altman

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

7 Most expensive spices in world

2023 World Cup: Players who flopped badly in each team

Health benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan dances with joy for Taapsee Pannu, Arijit Singh's voice in Dunki song impresses fans

This actress beat Akshay, Kareena, Nayanthara in list of most popular Indian stars, once worked as extra, now charges...

Lost hearing ability at 16, wanted to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with 4 months preparation, her AIR was...

This IAS officer is an inspiration to millions. With her dedication and strong will power she overcame all hurdles and cracked UPSC with top rank. Know her story here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Millions of aspirants every year embark upon the journey to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). As the seats are very low in comparison to the applications, only a handful are able to get through the exam. 

UPSC Civil Services is also known for its tough examination from the ocean of a syllabus. It takes a lot of time for aspirants to even understand the syllabus and hence, most people end up dedicating years to studying for the UPSC IAS exam. 

But there are few who are able to crack the exam in a single attempt even after facing many obstacles. IAS Saumya Sharma is one such prodigy who overcame the worst and made it to the UPSC exam. 

Saumya Sharma appeared for the UPSC exam in 2017 and cracked it on her first attempt with a whopping All India Rank (AIR) 9. 

A resident of Delhi, Sharma was born to doctor parents. She was only 11 when she started to lose her hearing abilities by the age of 16 she had lost her hearing abilities completely. Even with a lot of treatments and medications, nothing helped her and she was recommended to use a hearing aid to be able to hear properly.

Naturally, this came as a major setback for her but this did not break her spirit, she worked hard in school and got admission to the prestigious National Law School to pursue law. 

After graduation, she created headlines when she wrote a powerful letter to the Delhi High Court seeking to include hearing impairments in the handicapped quota. That time hearing disability was not included in the handicapped quota. 

Read: Father was auto driver, mother a labourer, this man worked as waiter, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, AIR was...

Her valid arguments compelled the then Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, G Rohini to extend the reservation without any litigation.  

After completing her graduation, she developed an interest in UPSC and started her preparations. Saumya did self-study to crack the exam and in 2017 she appeared for the IAS exam and cracked it.  

IAS Saumya Sharma is currently serving as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She is very popular on social media and has over 249k followers on Instagram. She is married to IPS Archit Chandak, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur City. 

