Lost hearing ability at 16, wanted to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with 4 months preparation, her AIR was...

This IAS officer is an inspiration to millions. With her dedication and strong will power she overcame all hurdles and cracked UPSC with top rank. Know her story here.

Millions of aspirants every year embark upon the journey to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). As the seats are very low in comparison to the applications, only a handful are able to get through the exam.

UPSC Civil Services is also known for its tough examination from the ocean of a syllabus. It takes a lot of time for aspirants to even understand the syllabus and hence, most people end up dedicating years to studying for the UPSC IAS exam.

But there are few who are able to crack the exam in a single attempt even after facing many obstacles. IAS Saumya Sharma is one such prodigy who overcame the worst and made it to the UPSC exam.

Saumya Sharma appeared for the UPSC exam in 2017 and cracked it on her first attempt with a whopping All India Rank (AIR) 9.

A resident of Delhi, Sharma was born to doctor parents. She was only 11 when she started to lose her hearing abilities by the age of 16 she had lost her hearing abilities completely. Even with a lot of treatments and medications, nothing helped her and she was recommended to use a hearing aid to be able to hear properly.

Naturally, this came as a major setback for her but this did not break her spirit, she worked hard in school and got admission to the prestigious National Law School to pursue law.

After graduation, she created headlines when she wrote a powerful letter to the Delhi High Court seeking to include hearing impairments in the handicapped quota. That time hearing disability was not included in the handicapped quota.

Her valid arguments compelled the then Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, G Rohini to extend the reservation without any litigation.

After completing her graduation, she developed an interest in UPSC and started her preparations. Saumya did self-study to crack the exam and in 2017 she appeared for the IAS exam and cracked it.

IAS Saumya Sharma is currently serving as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She is very popular on social media and has over 249k followers on Instagram. She is married to IPS Archit Chandak, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur City.