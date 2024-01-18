Meet woman who is an IAS officer, is married to an IPS, her sister is UPSC exam topper, she is...

This IAS officer followed her sister's footsteps and cracked the UPSC exam to become a civil servant. Know all about her.

IAS officers hold great respect in people's eyes for their service to the country. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services exams annually to hire the right candidates for the job.

It is considered the second toughest recruitment exam in the whole world. To pass the exam is an extremely difficult thing. Among lakhs of applicants, only a few hundred can get through every year. The competition is so fierce that many people don't even think of applying for the exam.

Amid this terror that UPSC is, one house of Delhi produced two IAS officers. Two sisters cracked the UPSC exam that too with top ranks. IAS Tina Dabi cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 with AIR 1 and her sister IAS Ria Dabi followed her sister's path to crack the exam in 2020 with AIR 15.

She did her schooling from Jesus and Mary in Delhi. After school, she went on to pursue her graduation in BA Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University.

Ria Dabi is married to IPS officer Manish Kumar. She met Manish Kumar during her training in Mussoorie and fell in love. They both cleared the civil services exam in the same year. Ria was recently posted to Udaipur district as SDM.

Meanwhile, Ria Dabi's sister, Tina Dabi is on maternity leave. She recently gave birth to a baby boy with husband, IAS officer Pradeep Gawande.

