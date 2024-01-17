Meet Indian genius hired by NASA, studied at Oxford, landed in US after marriage, she is from…

She was the optical telescope assembly scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in the US before joining NASA.

Several Indians have made our country proud by working in top companies in the world. One such person is Hashima Hasan, who works in NASA. She is the James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Program Scientist and the Education and Public Outreach Lead for Astrophysics. She is an Indian-origin woman who was born and brought up in Lucknow, UP. Hasan is one of the key scientists behind both the James Webb Space Telescope as well as the Hubble Space Telescope at NASA. She joined the US space agency back in 1994. Before this, she was the optical telescope assembly scientist at Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore (US).

She was one of the first-ever science students in her school. Hashima's marriage took her to the US, where she got hired to work on the Hubble, and then on the James Webb telescope. She is married to a scientist. After their marriage, they moved to Baltimore in the US. Her husband bagged a job at John Hopkins at the time. She also found a job at Space Science Institute where she was hired to write the optics for the Hubble Space Telescope. This way, Hashima’s journey began as an astronomer.

In 1976, Hasan received a doctorate from the University of Oxford, UK in Theoretical Nuclear Physics. Till 1985 Dr Hasan conducted post-doctoral research and held teaching positions in the areas of Theoretical Nuclear Physics and in Environmental Science.

Now at NASA, in her role as Deputy Program Scientist, Dr Hasan works on monitoring and managing the science program for the Webb Telescope. She makes sure that its mission remains possible and true to NASA's strategic objectives. She has been the program scientist for many NASA missions including the Hubble Space Telescope and Explorer Program.

