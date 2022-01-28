HTET Result 2021: BSEH releases Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test result at haryanatet.in, bseh.org.in - Get DIRECT link

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the result of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) today (January 28, 2022). Candidates can check the HTET result on the official websites - haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in. The Haryana TET result are for all 3 stages - PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level 3).

HTET 2021 exam was held on December 18 and 19, 2021.

HTET Result 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the official websites of Board of School Education, Haryana and TET - bseh.org or haryanatet.in, from the links shared above.

- Click on the link that reads, ‘Haryana TET Exam Result 2021’ available on the homepage

- A new page would open with the BSEH Haryana TET result.

- You may check your roll number and marks to check if you have qualified or not.

- You may also download and print a copy for future references.

HTET Result 2021 Direct link: HTET Result 2021.

HTET is the state eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Candidates who clear Paper I will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for all three categories.