HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 result DECLARED at hpbose.org – Direct link to check scores HERE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE Class 10th term 1 exam results on its official website today, February 10. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores by visiting hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted similarly to the format opted by CISCE and CBSE. The Himachal Pradesh board exams 2022 were conducted in a semester format, and the result of the Class 10 term 1 exams have been released on February 10.

Students who appeared for the HPBOSE class 10 term 1 board exams can check their scores by clicking on the direct link mentioned below, or by following the steps to check the marks online.

Direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam results

HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads HPBOSE Board Exams 2022 Term 1 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, class, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE board exam 2022 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh board had conducted the HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 examinations from November 20 to December 3, 2021. Nearly 90,000 students from the state had appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year. The results of the students will also be uploaded on the user ID of the respective schools in a few days, as per the state board.