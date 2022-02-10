HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 result DECLARED at hpbose.org – Direct link to check scores HERE

Headlines

Hartalika Teej 2023: Know date, time, puja muhurat and significance of this auspicious day

'We need to identify...': Chaminda Vaas concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and future prospects

Shah Rukh Khan takes the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping look for Jawan's success meet, fans say ‘Don is back’

Nipah virus: Case against man for calling Nipah ‘fake narrative created by pharma companies' on social media

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite list, becomes 7th Indian to achieve this milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

Hartalika Teej 2023: Know date, time, puja muhurat and significance of this auspicious day

'We need to identify...': Chaminda Vaas concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and future prospects

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

10 incredible health benefits of Bael juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan takes the internet by storm with his jaw-dropping look for Jawan's success meet, fans say ‘Don is back’

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her plans to venture into Hollywood: ‘I am very busy doing…’

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeEducation

Education

HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 result DECLARED at hpbose.org – Direct link to check scores HERE

HPBOSE has declared the result of the Class 10 term 1 exams on its official website today, February 10.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE Class 10th term 1 exam results on its official website today, February 10. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores by visiting hpbose.org.

Candidates must note that the results are now available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board, and can be checked by visiting the website and clicking on the link on the homepage. Then, the students will have to enter their roll number to access their scores.

The HPBOSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted similarly to the format opted by CISCE and CBSE. The Himachal Pradesh board exams 2022 were conducted in a semester format, and the result of the Class 10 term 1 exams have been released on February 10.

Students who appeared for the HPBOSE class 10 term 1 board exams can check their scores by clicking on the direct link mentioned below, or by following the steps to check the marks online.

Direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam results

HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads HPBOSE Board Exams 2022 Term 1 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, class, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE board exam 2022 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh board had conducted the HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 examinations from November 20 to December 3, 2021. Nearly 90,000 students from the state had appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year. The results of the students will also be uploaded on the user ID of the respective schools in a few days, as per the state board. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Reasons why you easily get offended and how to deal with it

    Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in India vs USA, UK, and UAE

    Jaahnavi Kandula, Indian student killed by US cop car in Seattle, to be awarded degree posthumously

    Meet daughter of IAS officer, married Microsoft engineer with Rs 450 crore salary, his net worth is…

    Autocart: The Tech To Treat Articular Cartilage Defects

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE