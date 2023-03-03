GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023 released at gseb.org, check direct link, steps to download

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released Gujarat Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for the general and science streams. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website - www.gseb.org.
According to the GSEB date sheet for Class 12, the board exams will be held from March 14, 2023, and will end on March 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts for 3 hours and 15 minutes - morning from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.
The schools will have to download the hall ticket on behalf of the students and then issue it to them after authorising.
Check out the complete exam timetable
March 14, 2023
Subject: Sahkar Panchayat
Subject: Namanam muḷa tatvo
March 15, 2023
Subject: Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology
Subject: Philosophy
March 16, 2023
Subject: History
Subject: Statistics
March 17, 2023
Subject: Economics
March 18, 2023
Subject: Geography
Subject: Secretariat practices and Commerce
March 20, 2023
Subject: Social Science
Subject: Business Administration
March 21, 2023
Subject: Music Theory
Subject: Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
March 23, 2023
Subject: Psychology
March 24, 2023
Subject: First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tami
March 25, 2023
Subject: Hindi (second language)
March 27, 2023
Subject: Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality
Subject: Computer Introduction
March 28, 2023
Subject: Sanskrit/Persian/Arabic/Prakrit
March 29, 2023
Subject: Political Science
Subject: Sociology
GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the 'HSC General Stream Hall Ticket 2023' link
Step 3: Enter the school login ID and password
Step 4: Download the admit card, sign, and issue it to the students
Step 5: Take a printout for future use.
GSEB released the hall ticket for class 10 recently. The exams for Class 10 will be held from March 14, 2023, as well.