Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023 released at gseb.org, check direct link, steps to download

According to the GSEB date sheet for Class 12, the board exams will be held from March 14, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts for 3 hours and 15 minutes - morning from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023 released at gseb.org, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released Gujarat Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for the general and science streams. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website - www.gseb.org.
 
According to the GSEB date sheet for Class 12, the board exams will be held from March 14, 2023, and will end on March 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts for 3 hours and 15 minutes - morning from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.
 
The schools will have to download the hall ticket on behalf of the students and then issue it to them after authorising. 
 
 
Check out the complete exam timetable
 
March 14, 2023
 
Subject: Sahkar Panchayat
Subject: Namanam muḷa tatvo
 
March 15, 2023 
 
Subject: Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology
Subject: Philosophy
 
March 16, 2023
 
Subject: History 
Subject: Statistics 
 
March 17, 2023 
 
Subject: Economics 
 
March 18, 2023
 
Subject: Geography
Subject: Secretariat practices and Commerce
 
March 20, 2023 
 
Subject: Social Science
Subject: Business Administration
 
March 21, 2023 
 
Subject: Music Theory
Subject: Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)
 
March 23, 2023 
 
Subject: Psychology 
 
March 24, 2023 
 
Subject: First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tami
 
March 25, 2023 
 
Subject: Hindi (second language)
 
March 27, 2023 
 
Subject: Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality
Subject: Computer Introduction
 
March 28, 2023 
 
Subject: Sanskrit/Persian/Arabic/Prakrit
 
March 29, 2023
 
Subject: Political Science
Subject: Sociology
 
GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to download 
 
Step 1: Visit the official website – gseb.org
 
Step 2: Click on the 'HSC General Stream Hall Ticket 2023' link 
 
Step 3: Enter the school login ID and password
 
Step 4: Download the admit card, sign, and issue it to the students
 
Step 5: Take a printout for future use. 
 
GSEB released the hall ticket for class 10 recently. The exams for Class 10 will be held from March 14, 2023, as well.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.