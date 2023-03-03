GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023 released at gseb.org, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has released Gujarat Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 for the general and science streams. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official website - www.gseb.org.

According to the GSEB date sheet for Class 12, the board exams will be held from March 14, 2023, and will end on March 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts for 3 hours and 15 minutes - morning from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6.15 pm.

The schools will have to download the hall ticket on behalf of the students and then issue it to them after authorising.

Check out the complete exam timetable

March 14, 2023

Subject: Sahkar Panchayat

Subject: Namanam muḷa tatvo

March 15, 2023

Subject: Agricultural education, Home Science, Textile Science, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Science, Forestry and Herbology

Subject: Philosophy

March 16, 2023

Subject: History

Subject: Statistics

March 17, 2023

Subject: Economics

March 18, 2023

Subject: Geography

Subject: Secretariat practices and Commerce

March 20, 2023

Subject: Social Science

Subject: Business Administration

March 21, 2023

Subject: Music Theory

Subject: Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)

March 23, 2023

Subject: Psychology

March 24, 2023

Subject: First language – Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tami

March 25, 2023

Subject: Hindi (second language)

March 27, 2023

Subject: Drawing (Theoretical), Drawing (Practical), Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality

Subject: Computer Introduction

March 28, 2023

Subject: Sanskrit/Persian/Arabic/Prakrit

March 29, 2023

Subject: Political Science

Subject: Sociology

GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the 'HSC General Stream Hall Ticket 2023' link

Step 3: Enter the school login ID and password

Step 4: Download the admit card, sign, and issue it to the students

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

GSEB released the hall ticket for class 10 recently. The exams for Class 10 will be held from March 14, 2023, as well.