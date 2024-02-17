Twitter
Education

GATE 2024 response sheet released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link here

The GATE 2024 exam was conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The GATE 2024 answer key will be released on February 21 and the results are expected to be out on March 16, 2024.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has the response sheet for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today. Candidates can download their response sheets through the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 exam was conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The GATE 2024 answer key will be released on February 21 and the results are expected to be out on March 16, 2024.

The scorecard will be available to download on March 23, 2024.

GATE 2024 response sheet: Websites to check

  • gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  • goaps.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024: Steps to download response sheet

  • Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  • Go to the GATE 2024 response sheet link
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the response sheet
  • Take a printout for future reference
  • Direct link to GATE 2024 candidate response sheet.
