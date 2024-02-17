GATE 2024 response sheet released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link here

The GATE 2024 exam was conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The GATE 2024 answer key will be released on February 21 and the results are expected to be out on March 16, 2024.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has the response sheet for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 today. Candidates can download their response sheets through the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 exam was conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The GATE 2024 answer key will be released on February 21 and the results are expected to be out on March 16, 2024.

The scorecard will be available to download on March 23, 2024.

GATE 2024 response sheet: Websites to check

gate2024.iisc.ac.in

goaps.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024: Steps to download response sheet