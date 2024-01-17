Headlines

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Education

FMGE December Admit Card 2023 delayed, exams to be held on Jan 20

With only three days remaining until the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in December 2023, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has yet to release the FMGE admit card, causing candidates to express their concerns on social media and request prompt issuance of the hall ticket.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Representative image
Scheduled for January 20, the FMGE 2023 is set to take place at various examination centers across the country. Many foreign graduates have reached out to the board seeking information about the release date of the hall ticket. Although the FMGE admit card release date was initially set for January 12, it was been revised to January 15. 

The All FMGs Association (AFA) on X tweeted: “Despite having no deficiency in document submission, @NbeIndia has not issued admit cards to many FMGs for FMGE JAN 20. Even in the last crucial days of preparation, NBE is causing harassment to FMGs. Why is it always FMGs?”

As outlined in the information bulletin, FMGE results are expected to be announced on February 20.

The Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) group has been vocal about various issues, including the "delay in the allotment of internship, absence of stipend, and manipulation of rules by State Medical Councils (SMCs)."

The AFA had tweeted: “The NMC had clear guidelines for FMGs in the past, which stated that the FMGL 2021 regulations don't apply to previous batches. Why didn't they mention it in the new circular? It's confusing for the state councils.”

