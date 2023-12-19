Headlines

Education

DU cautions against fake notice cancelling UG exams scheduled for Dec 20, 21

The undergraduate examination will continue to be conducted as per the schedule, the official added.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

The Delhi University on Tuesday warned against a fake notice circulating online which says the varsity has cancelled the undergraduate examination slated to be held on December 20 and 21. A Delhi University (DU) official told PTI that a fake notification is circulating among the students which says the undergraduate examination stands cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"In light of unforseen circumstances, the Delhi University regrets to inform the students and stakeholders that the scheduled examination for December 20 and 21st, 2023, stand cancelled... Examinations scheduled from December 22, 2023, will proceed as originally planned," the fake circular with a forged signature of the registrar dated December 19 read. The undergraduate examination will continue to be conducted as per the schedule, the official added.

